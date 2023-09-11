STARDOM Dream Tag Festival 2023 Results

STARDOM held the Dream Tag Festival 2023 yesterday at the Yokohama Budokan in Yokohama, Japan. The show featured the return of KAIRI, who announced her final match with the company will be on October 9. She will team with Nanae Takahashi And Mayu Iwatani against Hazuki, Koguma & Saya Iida. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Megan Bayne & Mei Seira def. God’s Eye (Syuri & Ami Sourei), Queen’s Quest (Lady C & Miyu Amasaki), STARS (Koguma & Saya Iida), and Waka Tsukiyama & Yuna Mizumori in a Gauntlet Match

* Tam Nakano & Mina Shirakawa def. Natsupoi & Saori Anou

* MIRAI & Mai Sakurai def. Hina & Rina

* Hanan & Mariah May def. Momo Watanabe & Momo Kohgo via disqualification

* Hazuki & Natusko Tora def. Nanae Takahashi & Ruaka

* Giulia & Suzu Suzuki vs. Maika & Utami Hayashishita ended in a time-limit draw. Risa Sera and Kurumi Hiiragi attacked Giulia and Suzu Suzuki after the match.

* AZM & Starlight Kid def. Mayu Iwatani & Saki Kashima