STARDOM Gold Rush 2023 Results

STARDOM held its event Gold Rush 2023 today at the Edion Arena Osaka, with the Moneyball tournament and more. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Billiken Death won the pre-show Battle Royal

* Moneyball Tournament First Round: STARS (Hazuki, Hanan & Saya Iida) def. God’s Eye (Konami & Ami Sourei) & HANAKO

* Moneyball Tournament First Round: Bari Bari Bombers (Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai) def. Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora & Ruaka)

* High-Speed Championship: Mei Seira (c) def. Momoka Hanazono

* AZM def. Starlight Kid and Suzu Suzuki. AZM then challenged Giulia to a STRONG Women’s Championship match

* Syuri def. Aliss Ink in a UWF Rules Match

* Wonder of Stardom Championship: MIRAI (c) vs. Saori Anou ended in a 30-minute time-limit draw

* Moneyball Tournament Finals: Bari Bari Bombers (Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai) def. STARS (Hazuki, Hanan & Saya Iida)