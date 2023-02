STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 4 Results: Syuri Battles Saki Kashima, More

STARDOM held its latest STARDOM in SHOWCASE show on Sunday morning, with Syuri in action against Saki Kashima and more. You can check out the full results from the Kobe, Japan show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Muscle Series Match: Chanyota def. Saya Iida 2-1, winning arm wrestling & posing while losing a singles match.

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: AZM def. Hanan, Natsu Sumire, and Momoka Hanazono

* Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & SAKI def. Club Venus & Waka Tsukiyama

* Shinigami A, Shinigami B & Shinigami C def. Super Stong Stardom Machine, Super Strong Stardom Giant Machine & Super Strong Big Machine

* Hardcore Match: Giulia, Maika & Himeka def. Suzu Suzuki, Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi

* UWF Rules Match: Syuri def. Saki Kashima

* STARS def. Queen’s Quest and Oedo Tai