STARDOM Is Again Results 6.21.20: Hana Kimura Tribute, More

STARDOM made its return on Sunday with a fan-attended show at Shin-Kiba 1st RING in Tokyo. The promotion revealed the results on their Twitter account had a mystery card featuring the following:

* The show opened with a 10-count for Hana Kimura. The ring was disinfected between matches.

* Jungle Kyona announced during the show that she will be back as soon as possible, but is ready to participate yet.

* Rina defeated Hina & Natsu Sumire, making Hina submit to the Hydrangea submission.

* Death Yama-san defeats Saki Kashima via pinfall with a crucifix.

* Konami beat Natsuko Tora won via disqualification after Natsuko used her chain to hang Konami over the top rope.

* Queen’s Quest (AZM & Momo Watanabe) and Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani & Utami Hayashishita) fought to a 20 minute time limit draw. Afterward, Kamitani and Hayashishita said that they wanted to go after the Goddesses of Stardom tag team titles.

* Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Himeka, Maika & Syuri) defeated STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Saya Iida, Starlight Kid & Tam Nakano). Himeka pinned Iida after an Argentine Backbreaker.