STARDOM New Blood 3 Results: Giulia vs. Miyu Amasaki Headlines

STARDOM held its New Blood 3 event this morning at the Shinagawa Intercity Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Mai Sakurai def. YuuRI

* Ami Sourei def. Nanami

* STARS (Hanan, Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo) def. JUST TAP OUT (Tomoka Inaba, Aoi & Misa Kagura)

* MIRAI vs. Suzu Suzuki ended in a 15-minute draw. Suzuki & Risa Sera vs. Giulia & Mai Sakurai in a hardcore tag team match was set for a future event.

* Ram Kaichow def. Waka Tsukiyama

* A match between Rina and Kaichow vs. Waka Tsuiyama and a mystery partner at the next New Blood show was set.

* Young OED (Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Rina) & Haruka Umesaki def. Cosmic Angels (Unagi Sayaka & Mina Shirakawa) & COLOR’S (Rina Amikura & Yuko Sakurai)

* Giulia def. Miyu Amasaki