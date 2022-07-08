wrestling / News
STARDOM New Blood 3 Results: Giulia vs. Miyu Amasaki Headlines
STARDOM held its New Blood 3 event this morning at the Shinagawa Intercity Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Mai Sakurai def. YuuRI
* Ami Sourei def. Nanami
* STARS (Hanan, Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo) def. JUST TAP OUT (Tomoka Inaba, Aoi & Misa Kagura)
* MIRAI vs. Suzu Suzuki ended in a 15-minute draw. Suzuki & Risa Sera vs. Giulia & Mai Sakurai in a hardcore tag team match was set for a future event.
* Ram Kaichow def. Waka Tsukiyama
* A match between Rina and Kaichow vs. Waka Tsuiyama and a mystery partner at the next New Blood show was set.
* Young OED (Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Rina) & Haruka Umesaki def. Cosmic Angels (Unagi Sayaka & Mina Shirakawa) & COLOR’S (Rina Amikura & Yuko Sakurai)
* Giulia def. Miyu Amasaki
