STARDOM NEW BLOOD 4 Results 8.26.22: Future of Stardom Title Match, More
STARDOM held their NEW BLOOD 4 on Friday, featuring a Future of Stardom Title match and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Tomoka Inaba def. Hina
* Ruaka def. Lady C and Chie Koishikawa
* Rina & Ram Kaichow def. Waka Tsukiyama & Momoka Hanazono. AZM challenged Kaichow after the match to a future Falls Count Anywhere match.
* Momoka Hanazono challenged AZM to a High-Speed Championship bout.
* Mai Sakurai & LINDA def. Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo
* MIRAI & Ami Sourei def. Starlight Kid & Haruka Umesaki via DQ. Oedo Tai tried to attack God’s Eye after, with Tomoka Inaba making the save and joining God’s Eye.
* Future of Stardom Championship Match: Hanan def. Aoi. Ami Sourei challenged Hanan to a future title match after.
* Tam Nakano def. Miyu Amasaki
