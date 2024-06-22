STARDOM The Conversion Results: Maika Wins Main Event

STARDOM held the event ‘The Conversion’, the first PPV in a month, earlier today at Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Fukigen Death def. Rian

* Goddess of Stardom Championship: FWC (Hazuki & Koguma) (c) def. wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida). FWC will defend next weekend against Syuri & Konami

* Starlight Kid def. Mei Seira

* EXV (Mina Shirakawa & HANAKO) def. Cosmic Angels (Natsupoi & Yuna Mizumori)

* God’s Eye (Saki Kashima, Tomoka Inaba & Ranna Yagami) def. Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Aya Sakura & Sayaka Kurara)

* Mayu Iwatani & Momo Kohgo vs. Syuri & Ami Sohrei ended in a 15-minute time-limit draw

Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Thekla, Ruaka & Rina) def. Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani, AZM, Miyu Amasaki, Lady C & Hina) in an Elimination Match. Due to the rules, everyone but the last member had to leave their faction. Saya Kamitani lost the match, meaning AZM, Miyu Amasaki, Lady C, and Hina left Queen’s Quest

* Starlight Kid, Suzu Suzuki, and Mei Seira started a new group and asked AZM and Miyu Amasaki to join.

* Wonder of Stardom Championship: Mika Iwata def. Saori Anou (c). Iwata will have her first defense at Sendai Girls’ Korakuen Hall show on July 15th

* World of Stardom Championship: Maika (c) def. Xena

* Tomoka Inaba will challenge for the World of Stardom Championship at JTO’s Anniversary show on July 15th

* Natsuko Tora will challenge for the World of Stardom Championship at STARDOM SAPPORO WORLD RENDEZVOUS on July 28th