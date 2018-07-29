Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Stars React to Nikolai Volkoff’s Passing: Iron Sheik, Triple H, Ric Flair, More

July 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikolai Volkoff

– The wrestling world has reacted to this morning’s death of Nikolai Volkoff. Triple H, The Iron Sheik, Ric Flair and more commented on Volkoff’s passing, posting to Twitter as you can see below.

Volkoff passed away on Sunday morning at the age of seventy.

