Stephanie McMahon Has a ‘No Douchebag’ Rule For Her What’s Your Story? Podcast

Stephanie McMahon has a few rules for her new podcast, and a key one is “no douchebags.” McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast launched on Thursday and she spoke with Dana White on the premiere episode, where she revealed that she had a few rules for the show.

“No douchebags on the show,” McMahon said (per Fightful). “Working on the show. Guests on the show. Anybody. No douchebags allowed. That was the original rule.”

The UFC owner replied, “Douchebags are an unfortunate part of life. You gotta interview some douchebags that everybody would like to hear. Unfortunately, there is no getting around the douchebags.”

No word on what future guests are set.