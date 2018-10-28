wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Teases WWE Women’s Tag Championships Coming Soon
October 28, 2018 | Posted by
– Stephanie McMahon has reportedly teased the possibility of Women’s Tag Team Championships coming very soon. Sky Sports reports that McMahon told them in an interview that women’s tag titles are, in the site’s words, “coming sooner rather than later.”
The idea of a tag team championship for the women’s division has been speculated on for some time, with several women commenting on the possibility in interviews. WWE has yet to announce them yet, though