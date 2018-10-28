Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Stephanie McMahon Teases WWE Women’s Tag Championships Coming Soon

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie McMahon WWE Raw

– Stephanie McMahon has reportedly teased the possibility of Women’s Tag Team Championships coming very soon. Sky Sports reports that McMahon told them in an interview that women’s tag titles are, in the site’s words, “coming sooner rather than later.”

The idea of a tag team championship for the women’s division has been speculated on for some time, with several women commenting on the possibility in interviews. WWE has yet to announce them yet, though

article topics :

Stephanie McMahon, Women's Tag Team Titles, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading