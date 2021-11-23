Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s Oldest Daughter Has Begun Training to Wrestle

Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s daughter is looking to continue the family business, as Stephanie says she’s begun training in the ring. McMahon spoke with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy and revealed that her eldest daughter Aurora Rose has begun to learn the ropes.

“We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13, and 11,” McMahon said. “Our oldest said when she was eight years old ‘Momma, I don’t want your dad. Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop’s [Vince’s] job. So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we’ll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring.”

She added that the eldest daughter isn’t the only one interested in wrestling, saying, “My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality [laughs]. Oh my goodness, I can’t wait to see what she is going to do.”