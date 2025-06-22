Steve Austin Reportedly Said He Has ‘One More’ In Him At Wrestlemania

We may end up seeing Stone Cold Steve Austin in the ring again, as he reportedly feels he may be able to return. Fightful Select reports that more than one source indicated that Austin said he “might have one more in him” during Wrestlemania weekend back in April. Multiple people who talked to the WWE Hall of Famer said that he was at least open to the idea of returning to the ring under “the right circumstances.”

Austin has said that TKO hadn’t tried to contact him since they took over, but then made an appearance at Wrestlemania 42. Several names have approached WWE management over the years, with CM Punk’s name coming up often internally.

Stone Cold retired from the ring after Wrestlemania XIX, where he lost to the Rock. He wouldn’t wrestle again for nineteen years, when he had an impromptu match with Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania 38, which he won. He was reportedly approached about wrestling Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39, but that never happened.