Steve Austin on The Rock’s Sell Job of The Stunner Being His Favorite

– WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently appeared on KFC Radio to promote his new reality show and stated that The Rock had his favorite sell job for the Stone Cold Stunner. You can check out that clip from the show below.

Austin’s new reality show, Straight Up Steve Austin, debuts on the USA Network later tonight. Austin said on The Rock:

“Yeah because who would have figured, that guy, I hit him with that damn stunner and half the time I’d have to watch out because he’d crash over me. And The Rock, I mean he’s always been like 275, and when his legs or whatever careened off the ropes and hit you in the head, it’s like, ‘Goddamn, that hurts!’ And who would have thought then as he was flip-flopping around the ring for a Stunner that now, today as we speak, he’s the biggest movie star in the world. You’re welcome, The Rock.”