Steve Austin On If He Ever Considered Returning to Face John Cena, Says It Would Have Been a Highlight

Steve Austin never ended up facing John Cena in the ring, and he recently weighed in on whether he ever thought about returning to do so. Austin appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On a hypothetical match with Cena: “God man, that would have been — working with him would have been a real, it would have been a highlight and I had a bunch of highlights. And it would have been a real special thing, because something about John that people get so invested in his matches. He’s a very special talent, it would have been great to have a match with him. But will it ever happen? No, but I think very highly of John, and I love him.”

On if he ever thought about coming back for a match with Cena: “No, not really. I mean, you know, names always get tossed around in conversation and stuff like that. And I said, you know, I never really was going to wrestle again, unless — because you never say never right? — unless the Stars aligned properly. They did to work with ]Kevin Owens] in Dallas, so we did that. And it wasn’t really put out as, ‘Hey, it’s going to be a highly competitive match,’ or people weren’t expecting me to go 30 minutes. So you know, the expectations, I think we exceeded the expectations, and it worked for that time in that place. So yeah, I’m good.”

