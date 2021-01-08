Steve Austin On Why He Didn’t Like Royal Rumbles, Potentially Having Rock on Broken Skull Sessions

Steve Austin weighed in on why he didn’t like doing Royal Rumbles, if The Rock will show up on Broken Skull Sessions and more during his interview with Fox Sports. You can check out some of the highlights below:

On his favorite Royal Rumble memories: “I’ll share this with you. I won three Royal Rumbles, but I didn’t really like Royal Rumbles, because there’s so much going on. So many things that can’t go wrong because everything’s gotta work out. You know what I’m speaking of, without just spelling it out. I’ll never forget in San Diego at my first Royal Rumble. I was supposed to be the fourth guy left in the ring and Rikishi, or somebody, gave me a clothesline and the ropes were so baby oiled up from everybody wearing baby oil, I slipped. There was a bunch of guys in the ring and I went out way early. I hit the ground, and I’m still pretty new in the company at this time, Ryan, but they’re gonna try to keep me in the Rumble, so they’re giving me a little bit of a push and I blew it!

“So, I hit the ground – and because Shawn Michaels was going to be pivotal as far as me getting out – I was sitting there, someone was beating the hell out of him, and I was kinda looking at him over the mat like this and was like, “Dude, I’m out.” He’s laying there, getting his ass kicked and he goes like this—[eyes go wide]. I didn’t really care for Royal Rumbles. I won three and I’m glad that I won three.”

On Randy Orton: “I think Randy Orton, if he wins – hadn’t he won two? Alright, so maybe … Randy’s on fire right now. I watched RAW just this past Monday, as we speak, whenever it was. And he was just … the stuff, the promos that he was cutting on the legends, the actions, the match with Jeff Hardy where he’s working that arm. Slow, methodical, vicious. He’s so dialed in right now. This is the best Randy Orton we’ve ever seen.”

On potentially having The Rock on Broken Skull Sessions: “I just will say we’ve extended the invite from way back. So, we’d love to have him. Everybody knows he’s super busy. But, yeah, we’d love to have him as well. And that’s not throwing that out there to put pressure on him, because I know he’s busy! But, yes, we have asked … We’ll see.”

On the storyline he thought had potential to do better than it did: “God-dang, man. I think, I’d probably have to say the heel run. Me versus whoever. But, just the heel run. People did not want to hate “Stone Cold” Steve Austin after the equity I’d built up as that babyface, which was in a grey area. There hadn’t been a babyface really like me before. So, probably, any program that I was in after I turned heel, and I had some awesome opponents. But, it was just the fact that the Stone Cold part of the equation was the wrong factor, him being a heel.”