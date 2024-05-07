wrestling / News
Boa Comments on His WWE Exit
May 7, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE NXT talent Boa was released last week by WWE. Earlier today, Boa shared a post on Instagram commenting that his time in WWE will be ending. You can see his message below:
“After an incredible 7-year journey, my time with WWE comes to a close on 6/1. Grateful for the opportunity to work with amazing people and coaches. As I move forward, I’m excited for new career opportunities and deeply appreciative of everyone who’s supported me through life’s ups and downs. Here’s to embracing the next chapter with resilience and optimism! 💪 #Gratitude”
