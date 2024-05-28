Amari Miller Wants To Face Kylie Rae, Says She’d Like to Go to TNA

The former Amari Miller says that Kylie Rae is a dream opponent for her, and that she would like to work in TNA. Camron Branae, who worked in NXT under the Amari Miller ring name, spoke with Julie Cutler for Title Match Network and was asked about her dream opponents and companies to work for.

“Kylie Rae, Smiley Kylie,” Branae said (per Fightful). “I met her at SHIMMER years ago, and I’ve always wanted to have a match with her but then, she got signed to AEW, and then broke her collarbone. So I haven’t been able to wrestle her. So that is definitely a person.”

She added, “I do want to go to IMPACT/TNA. That is just my heart. Honestly, I’m good to wrestle anywhere.”

Branae announced in early February that she and WWE had agreed to part ways, and later said it was because “They didn’t have anything for me creatively, and my contract was ending anyway, so I felt it was best for both worlds.”