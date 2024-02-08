NXT’s Amari Miller Announces She Is Leaving WWE

In a post on Instagram Story, NXT wrestler Amari Miller noted that she and WWE have ‘parted ways’ and she is leaving the company. She signed with the company in 2021. Her last match was on the January 9 episode of NXT Level Up, a loss to Jaida Parker.

She wrote: “Picking up my Crown and going into my next chapter

So today, WWE and I have parted ways, neither one of us decided to resign another contrac so my 3 years are up. I am beyond grateful of what they hav given me and taught me but my journey there has com to an end, when a door closes one door opens!

Will I keep wrestling who knows, will I lace up my boots again in the future possibly.

I got to experience a lifestyles that most peope dream of and I will never take it back!!

On to the nxt chapter of my life!

Thank you Coaches, WWE and the fans who actually supported me and not the fans who were Bullsh***ers wishing me bad during my career lol

Much Love!

Camron Clay

fka Amari Miller”