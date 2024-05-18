wrestling / News
STARDOM Flashing Champions 2024 Results: Willow Nightingale Defends TBS Title
– As noted, AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale traveled to Japan this week for the STARDOM Flashing Champions event. During today’s show, she defended her title against Tam Nakano. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* Pre-Show Match: Hina vs. Ranna Yagami ended in a Time Limit Draw
* Crazy Star (Mei Seira & Suzu Suzuki) vs. Natsupoi & Suzu Suzuki ended in a Time Limit Draw
* Maika beat HANAKO.
* Azusa Inaba & Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death & Rina) defeated Empress Nexus Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Waka Tsukiyama & Xena)
* Artist Of Stardom Title #1 Contendership Gauntlet Match: Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora & Thekla) defeated Cosmic Angels (Aya Sakura, Sayaka Kurara & Yuna Mizumori) and God’s Eye (Konami, Saki Kashima & Syuri) and Queen’s Quest (AZM, Lady C & Miyu Amasaki) and STARS (Hazuki, Koguma & Momo Kohgo)
* High Speed Title Match: Saya Kamitani (c) beat Saya Iida
* Best Friends (Arisa Nakajima & Tsukasa Fujimoto) beat STARS (Hanan & Mayu Iwatani)
* AEW TBS Title Match: Willow Nightingale (c) beat Tam Nakano to defend her title.
* Wonder Of Stardom Title Match: Saori Anou (c) beat Ami Sourei.
