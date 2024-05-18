– As noted, Willow Nightingale was in action at today’s STARDOM Flashing Champions event in Yokohama, Japan. She successfully defended her title against Tam Nakano. During the post-show press conference, she discussed her victory, which you can see below:

On beating Tam Nakano: “Whoo, nelly! Now this is technically not my debut for STARDOM. Now this is technically not my debut for STARDOM. This is my second STARDOM show but my first here in Japan in Yokohama, Budokan. First time wrestling in this venue. First time wrestling Tam Nakano, and my god! My god, did STARDOM send me their absolute best? Wooo! Tam, I can see exactly why you have a very decorated past. I can see why people love you and absolutely adore you. And a piece of me did feel a little bit bad smashing you in your very cute face and dropping you on your very cute head. But this right here? This is the AEW TBS Championship, and I came here to show you what the AEW TBS Champion is all about.”

Nightingale on possibly facing Nakano again: “So you really brought a fight for me. Like, my goodness, I am sweating, I am pulsing! Oh my goodness! But I’m still a winner. So Tam, maybe this isn’t the end of the line for us. Who knows really in this crazy wrestling business? But today, Willow Nightingale was the better woman! Whooo!”

