WWE Raw Goes Off the Air Before Kiss Angle, More Notes

– PWInsider reports that due to timing issues, last night’s WWE Raw broadcast went off the air on USA Network before the Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio kiss was shown on television. The moment reportedly did air internationally and on YouTube TV. You can see a clip of the show-closing moment below:

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that last night’s show was a legit sellout. The event reportedly had 5,785 tickets out for the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. This was the first ever WWE TV event at the venue.