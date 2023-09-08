Steve Maclin Previews Match With Josh Alexander At Impact Victory Road, Talks Eric Young’s Return

Steve Maclin finally faces Josh Alexander at Impact Victory Road tonight, and he talked about the match in a new interview. Maclin spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp ahead of the show, and you can see some highlights below:

On his match with Alexander: “It’s one of those things where I think, even when it was supposed to happen at Rebellion, we knew what we were getting into and it’s a program I’m looking forward to, for however long it does last. But for me, the way I feel, and I’m pretty sure Josh feels the same way if I was to ask him or if you were to ask him, we are the two guys at Impact Wrestling. If you look at the male side of things, it’s me and Josh. We’re the top two guys. That’s also my opinion just because I feel like I’ve worked to that. Title or not in this match, I think this is the biggest match on the card and I think this is one of the biggest matches of the year for Impact Wrestling. That also puts a lot of pressure on me to deliver. Same with Josh.”

On Deonna Purrazzo’s match with Jordynne Grace: “Then you can look at the women’s side. You have my wife and Jordynne, no title involved with those two and that’s another one of those matches where it’s just like you’re getting this card where there’s titles on the line and old matches, but the matches that, to me, your key on this card at Victory Road are the ones that don’t even involve titles and it’s showing the landscape of what’s going to happen with a Bound for Glory and what’s going to go on for the rest of the year into Hard to Kill.”

On Eric Young’s return to Impact: “It’s another opportunity to work with somebody so good and to elevate my game as well because EY’s just on another level of talent. I think he’s very underrated in that category, too. People don’t really put his name up there as one of the best. If you watch his matches, him and Jay White, when they wrestled about a year ago, had just a killer match together. The chemistry is good. He’s got that grittiness that I like and where it suspends disbelief at times. He’s good at what he does in his craft. He’s someone that I latch to for advice behind the scenes as well. So it’s good to have him back and I look forward to an opportunity to hopefully work with him at some point.”