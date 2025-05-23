Steve Maclin Reflects On TNA Digital Media Title Becoming International Title

Steve Maclin recently weighed in on the deactivated TNA Digital Media Championship and how it evolved into the International Championship. The Digital Media Championship was deactivated and replaced with the International Championship, which Maclin became the first champion of at TNA Unbreakable. Maclin spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and you can see the highlights below:

On the Digital Media Title becoming the International Title: “This is a new challenge for me, being an International Champion. It’s brand new and changing from the Digital Media Championship to this. Not saying the Digital Media Championship didn’t mean anything, but it kind of lost its way for a little bit where it was meaningful and it kind of got pushed to the wayside because of different creative ideas and the change in regime and the rebrand. Things happened out of our control. When Santino came to me and asked if I wanted this opportunity to become the International Champion, ‘Hell yes. Give me all the opportunity.’ To wrestle twice on one pay-per-view was a first for me. Kind of reliving that Bret Hart King of the Ring moment as a kid, that I loved watching.

“I got to beat Ace Austin and Eddie Edwards, two talented professional wrestlers. Ace, I don’t think he gets enough credit. His moment is coming, it’s just a matter of time and when. Eddie is just a night off, any time I get to work with him. He is one of those guys where if I can work with him, I’m chomping at the bit to get more time and get a story and really dig in deep with each other and get that deep story we can tell. I think that’s somewhere down the road. Beating EY for the fifth time and AJ Francis to culminate as the first-ever champion, I thought was a really cool moment to have.”

On potentially defending the title internationally: “I’m trying. I know we just announced AAA with TNA and WWE, so you never know if I could pop up there. Do I wish I was part of that announcement? Yes, but obviously I need to work a little harder. That’s okay. I take no fault for it. They have creative plans somewhere else and it means I keep making this title as mean as much as I can.”