wrestling / News
Steve McMichael Reportedly Doing Better, Responding To Treatment
As previously reported, Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael was hospitalized last week due to pneumonia, also dealing with MRSA and a urinary tract infection. In a post on Twitter, his family offered a positive update on his condition, noting that he was responding to the treatment and may go home soon.
The update reads: “Great news – Mongo is feeling better and he’s responding well to the antibiotics. The hope is to have him back at home on Tuesday. Please keep sending up your thoughts and prayers for Steve and his family.”
Update on Steve McMichael:
Great news – Mongo is feeling better and he's responding well to the antibiotics. The hope is to have him back at home on Tuesday. Please keep sending up your thoughts and prayers for Steve and his family. 🙏🏽 #Bears
— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The Rock’s WWE Return To Align With Roman Reigns Has Been Confusing
- Note on Backstage WWE Reactions & Theories That John Laurinaitis Is Vince McMahon’s “Fall Guy”
- Arn Anderson On Locker Room’s Reaction To Hulk Hogan Coming Into WCW
- Ted DiBiase On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Money Can Buy A Lot Of Things, But Not Integrity’