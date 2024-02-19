Steve McMichael Reportedly Doing Better, Responding To Treatment

As previously reported, Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael was hospitalized last week due to pneumonia, also dealing with MRSA and a urinary tract infection. In a post on Twitter, his family offered a positive update on his condition, noting that he was responding to the treatment and may go home soon.

The update reads: “Great news – Mongo is feeling better and he’s responding well to the antibiotics. The hope is to have him back at home on Tuesday. Please keep sending up your thoughts and prayers for Steve and his family.”