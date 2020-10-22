wrestling / News
AEW News: Steve-O Appears on Dynamite, Taz & Brian Cage Give a Message to Darby Allin
– Steve-O appeared on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite alongside Darby Allin. You can see the video below from the segment:
.@SteveO is a bad influence on @darbyallin.
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/Et3JpJVUJO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2020
– AEW posted a video of Taz, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks’ promo for Darby Allin that you can check out below:
.@MrGMSI_BCage, @OfficialTAZ & @starkmanjones had a strong message for @darbyallin & @TrueWillieHobbs.
Rewatch #AEWDynamite via the @tntdrama app or https://t.co/jIQSqk5RKd for our International fans. pic.twitter.com/SB5GmFvq6y
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2020
– This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite may be done, but the discussion continues with 411’s post-show Dissecting Dynamite! The full video for the show is now online and you can check it out below, with host Andy Perez and guest host Blake Lovell discussing the events of tonight’s show including Chris Jericho and MJF’s Le Dinner Debonair, Hangman Page vs. Colt Cabana and more!
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Fish Says Kyle O’Reilly is Going to ‘Astonish People,’ Comments on Chris Jericho’s Criticism of O’Reilly & Finn Balor
- Backstage Rumors on Paul Heyman’s Tenure as Raw Executive Director, How He Built the Roster
- Retribution Takes Part in Group Photoshoot, Mustafa Ali Reveals Why His Name Is Seen as a Problem
- Bret Hart Says If Survivor Series 1997 Match Happened As Planned, We’d Be Talking About It More Than Montreal Screwjob