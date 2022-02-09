Steve-O Reveals He Was Removed From WWE Royal Rumble After Testing Positive For COVID

Steve-O posted a new vlog in which he revealed that he was forced to leave the WWE Royal Rumble event after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Jackass star was there with fellow cast members to cheer on Johnny Knoxville, who was in the match. He has since tested negative, after he was forced to miss the premiere of Jackass Forever.

Steve-O said: “Now keep in mind, we’ve been getting tested for COVID every single day, no matter what we’re doing. And we’re always negative…until I show up at the Royal Rumble and they say I was positive. So now I gotta leave the Royal Rumble immediately and I’m stuck in St. Louis. I can’t go to the airport, I can’t get on an airplane. So what do I do? I get my tour bus driver to come pick me up. So we drove all the way home to LA where the premiere is happening without me.”

You can see the full video below, which also includes Wee Man’s thoughts on getting slammed by Brock Lesnar and a surprise cameo from Ronda Rousey.