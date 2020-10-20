Steve-O Set To Appear in Darby Allin Video On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jackass star Steve-O will appear in a video alongside Darby Allin on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Allin posted a video to Instagram of himself and Steve-O setting up for a stunt involving a body bag and a skateboard ramp, which you can see below. We don’t actually see the stunt itself, but he captioned the video:

“Check out @allelitewrestling Wednesday night to see what myself and @steveo have in store!”

Allin faces Cody for the AEW TNT Championship at AEW Full Gear on November 7th.