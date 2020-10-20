wrestling / News
Steve-O Set To Appear in Darby Allin Video On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
October 19, 2020 | Posted by
Jackass star Steve-O will appear in a video alongside Darby Allin on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Allin posted a video to Instagram of himself and Steve-O setting up for a stunt involving a body bag and a skateboard ramp, which you can see below. We don’t actually see the stunt itself, but he captioned the video:
“Check out @allelitewrestling Wednesday night to see what myself and @steveo have in store!”
Allin faces Cody for the AEW TNT Championship at AEW Full Gear on November 7th.
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley On How He Dealt With the Rusev & Lana Storyline, Getting Advice From Kurt Angle
- Bret Hart Rates Goldberg a ‘0/10’ Worker, Recalls Kick That Ended His Career
- Bruce Prichard On Tugboat Nearly Main Eventing WrestleMania VII Against Hulk Hogan, Decision To Turn Sgt. Slaughter Heel
- Paul Heyman on Why He Was Removed As Head of Raw Creative, Relationship With Vince McMahon