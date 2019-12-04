Steven Seagal’s Daughter Arissa Le Brock to Receive WWE Tryout This Week

Squared Circle Sirens reports that Arissa Le Brock, the 26-year-old daughter of Steven Seagal and Kelly Le Brock, is going to receive a WWE tryout later this week. The tryouts are scheduled for Thursday, December 5 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Le Brock has worked as a model, including work in ad campaigns and runway model work. She was also previously featured on the reality show Growing Up Supermodel. Additionally, she has a martial arts background training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at the Paragon Jiu Jitsu & Kickboxing Academy out of California.

Le Brock confirmed the news herself on her Instagram account, where she shared an image of her invite to the tryouts. You can check out her Instagram post below.