Stevie Ray Recalls His Backstage Incident With Mike Awesome in WCW

– Stevie Ray discussed an alleged backstage incident he had with Mike Awesome when they were both in WCW in a new podcast episode. Ray talked on the Stand Up For Greatness podcast about the altercation, saying he didn’t know how the news got out but that he was going to set the record straight.

“As far as Mike Awesome goes, I won’t tell a lie,” Ray said. “Mike Awesome pissed me off, that’s what happened. When you piss me off, and I get pissed off, I’m ready to put my foot in your ass. That’s what happened with Mike Awesome. One night, he did a f**ked up move on my brother and he almost hurt him, so you hurt somebody in my family, I’m gonna f**kin’ hurt you. That’s what happened with Mike Awesome, God rest his soul. I wanted to kick Mike Awesome’s ass so I asked him to come into the room, closed the door behind him and went to… I grabbed him by the collar and I asked him point blank, ‘Did you try to hurt my brother?’ He said ‘No, I didn’t try to hurt your brother.’ But, if he had said yes, I would have f**ked him up.”