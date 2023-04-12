Stevie Ray Blames WCW’s Failure On Things Becoming Too Personal Backstage

Harlem Heat member Stevie Ray recently gave his take on why WCW ultimately failed, blaming a backstage environment built around “buddies.” The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on Wrestling Then And Now and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On WCW ultimately failing: “I know how this business works, and I know how WCW worked. None of that stuff surprised me. I’m like, I see what’s going on here. You know what I’m saying? And that [things becoming too personal backstage] was one of the reasons why the company — that was doing so good — that’s one way that’s why it started to fail.”

On wrestling companies needing to focus on business matters: “In my humble opinion, it’s got to be about business. It’s got to be about the business for the whole company, not you and your buddies. Then this guy’s got beef with this guy and this guy don’t like this guy, this guy wants to make sure he gets over on this guy. It’s just what I call a ‘WCW fable.’ That’s what it was.”