– During a recent edition of The Stevie Richards Show, former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards ranked the nicest wrestlers in the business from S-Tier to D-Tier. Among the tiers, Richards ranked Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the high tier of rankings at Tier-A. Richards expressed his belief that The Rock would be very successful in politics if he ever decides to run for office. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“There is some kind of political nature to it, but he’s always been very nice, very courteous. He’s a guy that’s going to be successful in politics one day if he ever wants to get into that. So I would say, probably around an A. I’ve never seen, outside of when we were talking about that match on SmackDown, where he wanted me to clothesline him over the railing, outside of that, I’ve never had a cross word with him. So personally, I would say it’s an A.”

The Rock last appeared for WWE, making a surprise appearance at WWE Bad Blood last month. His new movie, Red One, is now in theaters and topped No. 1 at the box office this weekend. You can read 411’s official review of the film RIGHT HERE.