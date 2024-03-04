Sting Says AEW Revolution Match Is In Top Three Of His Career, Talks AEW Future

Sting says that his retirement match at AEW Revolution ranks among the top three matches of his career. The Icon spoke in the post-AEW Revolution media scrum about his retirement match with Darby Allin against the Young Bucks as well as potentially staying involved with AEW going forward. You can see highlights below:

On staying involved in AEW in some way from here: “Well, Tony has mentioned me staying on board in some form or fashion. We haven’t really worked anything out there yet, but I’m sure we’ll have some kind of conversation. And I’m saying — you know, maybe. We’ll see what happens. I have no interest in being a manager or anything like that. Or an agent, I don’t want to do any of that kind of stuff. I’m not sure what I can offer… I”m willing to have a talk.”

On how the match stacks up in his career: “I just left a meeting with the Bucks. And I told them, ‘This is up there with the top three matches in my whole career. And I mean, that’s a big statement, but I really do mean that. And what a way to end it with AEW, and so kudos to the Bucks, and of course Darby. Of course, Tony. The whole thing could not have been any better, so…”

