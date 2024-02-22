AEW News: Sting Highlighted On AEW Unrestricted, Jeff Jarrett Talks Toby Keith’s Passing

– The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted pays homage to Sting. You can see listen to the episode below, described as follows:

Celebrating The Icon’s Sting’s FINAL match of his career is Sunday, March 3rd at AEW Revolution, and in honor of the bittersweet milestone, Ref Aubrey & Will Washington take a look back at some of their favorite Sting matches at AEW. They share some great behind-the-scenes stories and memories about Sting’s AEW debut at Winter Is Coming in December 2020, his first AEW Revolution appearance in 2021 when he and Darby Allin took on Team Taz in that incredible cinematic match, the important Double or Nothing 2021 match against The Men of The Year, and the Sting & Darby vs Jericho & Sammy Guevara ladder match. They also reveal what Sting has meant to AEW as a company, and the locker room specifically, and the importance of AEW Revolution 2024 taking place at Greensboro, North Carolina.

– Jeff Jarrett paid tribute to the late Toby Keith on his latest podcast. The country music star passed away earlier this month at the age of 62 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer.