– WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW star Sting will be appearing at The Big Event in Long Island, New York on Saturday, November 15. This will be his last appearance on the East Coast wearing his trademark facepaint:

– As noted, Wrestling Revolver will hold the first-ever Jerry Lynn Invitational tournament on Saturday, August 9. It will air live on TrillerTV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Priscilla Kelly vs. Zach Wentz

* Gringo Loco vs. Dante Leon vs. Ninja Mack

* Wildcard Scramble Match: Rich Swann vs. BDE vs. Brett Oakley vs. Jade Crist

– Fight Pro Wrestling announced Cedric Alexander vs. Rhett Titus on August 10 for the Premier Hybrid Championship. The matchup will stream live on YouTube:

