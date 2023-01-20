Sting Has “Great Respect” For The Great Muta In Advance of His “Bittersweet” Retirement

In a recent interview with Pro Wrestling NOAH, Sting spoke about his history with The Great Muta in advance of the latter’s upcoming retirement match later this month (via Fightful). Sting discussed the scope of Muta’s achievements in both Japan and the USA and commented on the parallels between both their careers. You can read a few highlights from Sting and watch the complete interview segment below.

On his history and similarities with Muta: “I have a high opinion of Muta and great respect for him. We both go back more than three decades together, and in my opinion, he is the only Japanese wrestler that ever transcended wrestling here in America as far as Japanese wrestlers coming here, many great ones came, don’t get me wrong, but Muta, nobody touches what Muta did. To this day, he is revered and respected by wrestlers and fans alike. We mirrored each other throughout our whole career, from beginning all the way through present day. He’s the last one of his generation standing in Japan, I’m the last one of my generation in America.”

On the impact of Muta’s upcoming retirement: “It’s bittersweet. It’s gotta come. It’s right around the corner for me too, so it’s making me think about my own career. What a stellar run that Muta had. Internationally, he is known all over the world and one of the greatest of all time, there is no question about that. I respect him and wish him all the best. I know he will go out with a bang, it’s going to be great, everything Muta did was great. I know he’s not going to stop now.”