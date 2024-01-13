Sting Says Konosuke Takeshita Is a ‘Great Muta In the Making’

Sting is a big believer in Konosuke Takeshita, calling the AEW star a “Great Muta in the making.” The Icon posted to Twitter to show some mutual appreciation after Takeshita commented on his Tornado Tag match with Powerhouse Hobbs against Sting and Darby Allin on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Sting wrote:

“Another Great Muta in the making. He has all the tools, for sure.”

The two were also in the ring together at AEW Worlds End where Sting, Allin, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeated Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs.