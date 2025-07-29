Sting Shares Memories Of Hulk Hogan: ‘Hulk Means So Much To Me’

Sting reflected on his experiences with Hulk Hogan following the wrestling icon’s passing last week. The WCW, AEW, and WWE alumnus appeared at Big Time Wrestling’s event on Friday, a day after Hogan’s passing, and he spoke about Hogan to the audience.

“Hulk means so much to me,” Sting began (per Fightful). “I’m glad I got this opportunity to talk about it. This is my first opportunity to say that I love Hulk Hogan. I still love him. I’m going to miss him. He was a contributor to the wrestling industry as a whole like no one else. He brought everyone else up to new levels. He brought Sting up to new levels. Sting-Hogan, we broke attendance records all over the United States. We had record-breaking pay-per-view buy rates. Nintendo games.”

He continued, “When Hogan first came into WCW, some of the guys would say, ‘Man, don’t you feel like the office has you stepping aside for Hulk? I said, ‘No, I don’t feel like that at all. I feel like we have the King of Kings here. Hulk Hogan is going to help put butts in seats. We’re all going to make more money. We’re all going to get better ratings. It’s going to be good all the way around.’ If you look at what he did, he transcended wrestling. He was the first.”

Sting and Hogan feuded in WCW during the nWo era.