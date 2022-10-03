Sting On Great Muta’s AEW Rampage Appearance, Wants Darby Allin To Be Part of Muta Retirement Show

Sting got some help at AEW Rampage Grand Slam in the form of The Great Muta, and the AEW star recently shared his thoughts about the appearance. Sting spoke with SI for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On Muta’s appearance at AEW Rampage Grand Slam: “That was a moment. I had flashbacks when he stepped into the ring. Seeing him face to face, it took me back in time… It’s been over 30 years, but I can still feel that excitement of sharing the ring with him. The first time we were ever together, we knew there was a chemistry there. It didn’t matter if we were in Philadelphia or Fukuoka. There was a magic, that’s for sure.”

On being part of Muta’s retirement show: “I know my days are numbered, so I’m trying to make the most out of the time left and give the fans everything I have before this wave comes into shore for good. I’m grateful that Muta was able to be here with me in the United States. That’s a memory I’m going to hold onto, and it signifies the end of our era. I’m looking forward to having one last grand hoorah with The Great Muta, especially in Japan.”

On Darby Allin possibly joining him and Muta in the six-man tag match: “I’m trying to get Darby Allin to come with me. It’s such an honor, especially since that will be his last night as The Great Muta character.”