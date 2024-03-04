Sting Claims He Stopped Taking Steroids in 1990, Comments On His Team With Ultimate Warrior

During a post-show media scrum for AEW Revolution (via Fightful), Sting spoke about his team with the Ultimate Warrior early in his career and noted that he stopped taking steroids in 1990.

He said: “I think it was definitely good that we were both together to begin with because looked like a freak. I was 265 pounds, and I looked like a little kid compared to him. But both of us together, we were pretty intimidating, and we had a lot of people saying ‘Maybelline Road Warriors.’ But we thought, ‘Who cares? We get a match with the Road Warriors, we hit the big time.’ But I think it was good that we ended up splitting up. It was good that he went his way and I went mine. We were not meant to be together. We were meant to start together, and it got us in the door, for sure. But he needed to be in his own. We were going to kill each other, literally on the road. Two roided out young men. That’s what it was then. Two roided-out guys. Just shooting straight here. That stopped in 1990 for me, so yeah. Didn’t stop for him, but it stopped for him.“