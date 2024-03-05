wrestling / News
Sting’s Retirement Mentioned on WWE Raw
March 4, 2024 | Posted by
WWE acknowledged Sting’s retirement match, congratulating him on this week’s episode Raw. The Icon worked his final match in the main event of AEW Revolution, teaming with Darby Allin to successfully defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks.
Sting’s retirement was referenced by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee at the announcer’s booth on Monday’s show, with Cole saying Sting retired from pro wrestling and adding, thanks for the memories, congratulations Sting.”
WWE THANKED STING YESSS#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/pW86iX7HJw
— s e t h (@futurafreesky) March 5, 2024
