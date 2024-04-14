UPDATED: International Title Match and Tag Title Match Stipulation Added To AEW Dynasty, Updated Lineup

UPDATE: After the events of AEW Battle of the Belts X, an International title match between Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly was added to Dynasty.

Original: During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a stipulation was added to the AEW World tag team title match at AEW Dynasty. The Young Bucks will face FTR in the tournament finals, and the match will now be a ladder match. Here’s the updated lineup for the show.

* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

* AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

* Ladder Match for AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs. FTR

* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. PAC

* AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

* Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black