Stipulations Set For KOPW Championship Match At New Japan Road Show

The KOPW Championship match at Friday’s New Japan Road show has its stipulations set. SHO is set to defend the title against Taichi at the event in Yamagata, Japan, and NJPW has confirmed that the match will have a special guest referee of Yoshinobu Kanemaru as voted by the fans.

In addition, the prevously-stated stipulations are as follows:

“Taichi is forbidden from using the Dangerous Backdrop, Black Mephisto, Tenshi Jujiho and sumo techniques SHO is forbidden from using his ‘signature moves’ of the Shooting Star Press, Phoenix Splash, Double Rotation Moonsault Press and any System Sambo techniques. Furthermore, the loser is forbidden to ever wrestle in Yamagata again.”

The voting went as follows, along with who from HOUSE OF TORTURE suggested the potential stipulations:

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru: Special Guest Referee: 70.6% (23,935 votes)

* EVIL: Lumberjack Strap Match: 10.9% (3691 votes)

* Yujiro Takahashi: Special Weapons Officer Match: 10.7% (3631 votes)

* Dick Togo: 2 on 1 Handicap Match: 7.8% (2652 votes)