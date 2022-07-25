wrestling / News
Various News: Stokely Hathaway Wants She-Hulk to Beat Up Kris Statlander, Prince Nana On Re-Assembling The Embassy
– Stokely Hathaway has been on the receiving end of Kris Statlander’s hands, and he’s calling for She-Hulk to take Statlander out. Jade Cargill’s manager posted to Twitter on Monday to share his own take on Marvel Studios’ presentation at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend. Additionally, when a Twitter user tried to equate him to being AEW’s version of Ant-Man, he wasn’t too pleased:
— BIG STOKE (@StokelyHathaway) July 25, 2022
fuck you https://t.co/anW2ae2ZUA
— BIG STOKE (@StokelyHathaway) July 25, 2022
– Prince Nana, who appeared at ROH Death Before Dishonor and revealed he had purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises and brought them into The Embassy, posted to Twitter about the development as you can see below:
WE DONT CRY OVER SPILLED MILK‼️‼️‼️😂 WE REASSEMBLE THE TEAM💯🤞🏾👿 #TheEmbassyForever
— Prince Nana (@PrinceKingNana) July 25, 2022
