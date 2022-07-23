wrestling / News
Prince Nana Appears On ROH Death Before Dishonor, Announces He’s Purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises
There was some news during the Zero Hour pre-show for ROH Death Before Dishonor tonight, as Prince Nana has returned to Ring of Honor. During an interview with Lexy Hair, Nana revealed that he has purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises. It sees that TBE is done. When The Gates of Agony and Brian Cage came out for their match, Blanchard was gone and they were revealed to be part of The Embassy. Nana said that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is also still part of the faction.
The trio went on to defeat Alex Zayne, Blake Christian and Tony Deppen in a six-man tag team match.
BREAKING NEWS here at #ROH! #TheEmbassy and @PrinceKingNana have acquired Tully Blanchard Enterprises; @BrianCageGMSI and the #GatesOfAgony (@ToaLiona/@TheKaun) are now part of #TheEmbassy!
Watch #ROHZeroHour right now:
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 23, 2022
Guillotine flipping leg drop by @AlexZayneSauce! Watch #ROHZeroHour right now:
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 23, 2022
#GatesOfAgony's @ToaLiona imposing his will at #ROHZeroHour! Don't miss the action before the #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV here at Zero Hour:
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 23, 2022
.@_BlakeChristian coming in HOT and @Tony_Deppen & @AlexZayneSauce following up with the fire here at #ROHZeroHour! Don't miss the action right now!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 23, 2022
