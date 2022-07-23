Prince Nana Appears On ROH Death Before Dishonor, Announces He’s Purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises

There was some news during the Zero Hour pre-show for ROH Death Before Dishonor tonight, as Prince Nana has returned to Ring of Honor. During an interview with Lexy Hair, Nana revealed that he has purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises. It sees that TBE is done. When The Gates of Agony and Brian Cage came out for their match, Blanchard was gone and they were revealed to be part of The Embassy. Nana said that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is also still part of the faction.

The trio went on to defeat Alex Zayne, Blake Christian and Tony Deppen in a six-man tag team match.