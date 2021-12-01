Stonecutter Media Announces December PPVs For CZW and Cherry Bomb

Stonecutter Media has announced two new PPVs this month, one from CZW and the other from Cherry Bomb, which are both available now.

CHERRY BOMB: EXPLOSION! IN DECEMBER ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW!

Cherry Bomb has done it all in the wrestling ring – been a hero, a heel, and a superlative fighter. She’s even been possessed by the spirits of dead wrestlers! But through it all, she’s been a tag team and solo champion, ready and willing to take on all comers. And now you can see the early fights that rocketed this incredible warrior into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to CHERRY BOMB: EXPLOSION!, be sure to check out MJF: I’M BETTER THAN YOU, still available on demand and on pay-per-view. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.

***

BARBWIRE! ‘NUFF SAID! – ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND DEMAND IN DECEMBER!

The barbwire is out in December’s CZW: Extreme Barbwire Death Matches! The blood will flow as the wrestlers of CZW use this deadly weapon to slice, cut, and ensnare their foes. And in CZW Girls: Death Row Residents, the ladies of CZW will utilize their wits and their wiles to defeat their enemies in an all-out quest for survival and retribution. Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in December:

CZW: Extreme Barbwire Death Marches – Featuring four thunderous fights! The Office vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Mitch Vallen; Jimmy Lloyd vs. Conor Claxton; Casanova Valentine vs. Dan O’Hare; Matt Tremont vs. Cannonball!

CZW Girlz: Death Row Residents – Featuring three titanic bouts! The Dollhouse vs. Chicks Using Nasty Tactics; Veda Scott vs. Solo Darlling; Hania vs. Leva Bates!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for all the shows available. CZW – every month on pay-per-view and on demand – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!