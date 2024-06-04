– Stonecutter Media announced a new pay-per-view compilation show on WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwhackers along with Public Enemy. Here are all the details:

WRESTLING ICONS: PUBLIC ENEMY & BUSHWHACKERS – TAG BATTLES IN JUNE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

They were two of the most feared tag team duos in wrestling: Butch Miller & Luke Williams – The Bushwhackers and Rocco Rock & Johnny Grunge – The Public Enemy. The Bushwhackers fought their way to the very top, starting in New Zealand and ending in the WWE Hall of Fame. The Public Enemy took on all comers in multiple circuits, including WWE, WCW, and ECW. And now you can see the classic bouts of these two wrestling tag teams on WRESTLING ICONS!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to PUBLIC ENEMY & BUSHWHACKERS – TAG BATTLES, be sure to check out STEVE AUSTIN AND JEFF JARRETT – BAD BLONDES, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.