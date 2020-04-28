Stonecutter Media LLC Files Trademarks on ‘Urban Wrestling Federation’ and ‘UWF’

– PWInsider has an update on wrestling trademarks that have been filed. Per the report, Steve Karel’s Stonecutter Media LLC filed for the terms “Urban Wrestling Federation” and “UWF” on April 20.

In the past, Karel fan some pay-per-view events using those terms and has continued to use them for PPV and DVD releases. Additionally, Karel is said to be looking for potential business partnerships to continue progressing the group. Previously, the UWF meshed hip-op and pro wrestling with urban-themed storylines.