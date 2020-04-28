wrestling
Stonecutter Media LLC Files Trademarks on ‘Urban Wrestling Federation’ and ‘UWF’
April 28, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider has an update on wrestling trademarks that have been filed. Per the report, Steve Karel’s Stonecutter Media LLC filed for the terms “Urban Wrestling Federation” and “UWF” on April 20.
In the past, Karel fan some pay-per-view events using those terms and has continued to use them for PPV and DVD releases. Additionally, Karel is said to be looking for potential business partnerships to continue progressing the group. Previously, the UWF meshed hip-op and pro wrestling with urban-themed storylines.
More Trending Stories
- Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Goes On Twitter Rant Over Rumors That She Pawned Her WWE Hall of Fame Ring
- Details On How Talent Is Paid In WWE, WWE Keeping Payroll Spending Low
- 2K Issues Statement On Future of WWE Games, Announces WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Reveals Trailer
- Arn Anderson On Why Dolph Ziggler’s Never Been a Top Guy, Being Too Outspoken, Says Ziggler Will Walk Away One Day