Street Fight & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

January 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Two matches are official for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s Battle of the Belts special, the following matches were set for next week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Street Fight: Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S.
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Kings of the Black Throne

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

