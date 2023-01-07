wrestling / News
Street Fight & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
January 7, 2023 | Posted by
Two matches are official for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s Battle of the Belts special, the following matches were set for next week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Street Fight: Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S.
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Kings of the Black Throne
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On If Mr. McMahon Character Was a WCW Copy, If Owen Hart Was In the Mix For Royal Rumble Title Match
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’
- Note On Backstage Reactions To Vince McMahon Announcing Intent To Rejoin WWE Board
- Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors