Street Profits Make WWE Raw Debut (Pics, Video)
– The newest NXT Tag Team Champions, the Street Profits, made their debut on Raw on Monday night. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins appeared in a backstage segment announcing that they were bringing swag to the show. You can see pics and video below.
At this time, it isn’t clear if they are getting the full main roster call-up or not. The two won the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Takeover: XXV at the beginning of June. As noted earlier, a camera shot revealed the team backstage at the opening of the show.
THE SWAG has officially arrived on Monday Night #RAW!#StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/TRM3DSCSRo
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
The hits keep comin' on this episode of #RAW!
👋, CHAMPS! #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/SQ2mFlfmUn
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2019
The #StreetProfits are here for a VERY special sermon backstage on #Raw! @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/3naszvWhHj
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
