Matt Cardona on Why He Hasn’t Signed With a Major Company Yet

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona discussed his career and why he isn’t signed to a full-time deal with a major company at the moment. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cardona on why he hasn’t signed to a major company yet: “Honestly, because I haven’t been offered a full-time gig by WWE or AEW.”

On his goal when he was released by WWE: “All I know is when I got released, my goal wasn’t, ‘What could I do to get back to WWE?’ Or, ‘What could I do to get AEW to notice me?’ It wasn’t to prove people wrong, it was to prove myself right and to prove my fans right and working my a** off, and I feel like over these past four years that’s exactly what I’ve done.”

On his wife Chelsea Green: “When I see Chelsea [Green, Cardona’s wife] and she’s wrestling on Raw or WrestleMania, of course, I’m happy for her, but then also I’m like, ‘S**t, I wish I was there too.'”

As noted, Matt Cardona is currently out of action due to a torn pectoral injury. He recently announced himself as the new GM of GCW.